Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Davis (foot) is probable for Tuesday's matchup versus Dallas, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report through the early part of the season due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he is expected to suit up Tuesday. The superstar big man has appeared in four of the Lakers' last five outings, during which he has averaged 28.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals across 37.8 minutes per game.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
