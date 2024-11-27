Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Davis (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis continues to manage soreness in his left foot, but it appears as though he'll push through it for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Davis fared well Tuesday against the Suns, producing 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

