Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Davis (adductor) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Davis is expected to suit up in his fourth consecutive contest while the club manages the left adductor strain that kept him sidelined for 18 straight games. The star big man has made four appearances since the extended absence, averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 28.5 minutes per contest. Davis was limited to 28 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Brookyln, and he'll likely continue to operate under a minutes restriction if he suits up against the Hawks.