Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 4:37pm

Davis (adductor) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Kings.

The Mavericks continue to list Davis on the injury report due to a left adductor strain, though he's expected to play in Wednesday's elimination game. The superstar missed the club's regular-season finale and appeared in four regular-season outings during April, averaging 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 blocks across 30.0 minutes per game.

