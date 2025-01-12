Anthony Davis Injury: Probable to play Monday

Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has played through left plantar fasciitis over the Lakers' last three games, and over that span he averaged 23.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 36.7 minutes per contest. The Lakers last two games have been suspended due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, but Michael Wright of ESPN.com reported Sunday that Monday's game is expected to be played.