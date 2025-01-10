Anthony Davis Injury: Probable to play Saturday
Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis continues to be on the Lakers' injury report due to left plantar fasciitis, but he has managed to play through the issue. Thursday's game against the Hornets was postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, and that will be something to monitor during the Lakers' homestand.
