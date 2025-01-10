Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis continues to be on the Lakers' injury report due to left plantar fasciitis, but he has managed to play through the issue. Thursday's game against the Hornets was postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, and that will be something to monitor during the Lakers' homestand.

