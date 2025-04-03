Anthony Davis Injury: Questionable for Friday

Davis (adductor) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

The Mavericks continue to manage Davis' availability due to the left adductor strain that sidelined him for 18 straight games. If he's cleared to suit up against Los Angeles on Friday, the star big man will likely receive the night off in Saturday's rematch. Davis has made five appearances since his return from the extended absence, averaging 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks across 28.8 minutes per contest.