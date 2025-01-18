Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:08pm

Davis (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was a late scratch against the Nets on Friday, and he usually carries probable tags, so this questionable designation is a big concern for fantasy managers. Jaxson Hayes started in Davis' place Friday, but now he's also questionable with a right shoulder issue.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now