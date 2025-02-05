Anthony Davis Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Davis (abdomen) is officially questionable for Thursday's game against Boston.
Davis has another on-court workout scheduled for Wednesday after getting through a session Tuesday. He's been sidelined since Jan. 28, and he's been non-committal regarding his chances of playing against Boston. If he doesn't take the floor Thursday, his debut could come Saturday against Houston.
