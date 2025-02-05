Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 1:55pm

Davis (abdomen) is officially questionable for Thursday's game against Boston.

Davis has another on-court workout scheduled for Wednesday after getting through a session Tuesday. He's been sidelined since Jan. 28, and he's been non-committal regarding his chances of playing against Boston. If he doesn't take the floor Thursday, his debut could come Saturday against Houston.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now