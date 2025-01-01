Anthony Davis Injury: Questionable to face Portland

Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been a regular on the injury report, most recently due to a left ankle sprain. He hasn't missed a game since Nov. 6, but Thursday is the first leg of a back-to-back set for the Lakers, so he could be sidelined for one of those contests. Davis averaged 22.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals across 33.8 minutes per game across 13 outings in December.