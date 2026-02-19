Anthony Davis Injury: Re-evaluated in two weeks
Davis (finger) has yet to be cleared for basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
Davis is "progressing as expected," but a return in the near future appears to be off the table. A previous report from Chris Haynes on Feb. 6 indicated that Davis will likely sit out the remainder of the season, and that is looking increasingly likely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Davis See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 811 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1713 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Davis See More