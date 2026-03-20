Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Remains out through March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 7:16am

Davis (finger) will continue to remain sidelined through the end of March, the Wizards announced Friday.

Davis continues to progress, but a re-evaluation Thursday revealed that the volar plate tissue in his left hand has not fully healed. The big man will continue with "conservative treatment," and while he will be re-evaluated at the end of the month, it's becoming harder to imagine him returning this season.

Anthony Davis
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Davis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago