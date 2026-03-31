Anthony Davis Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Davis (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Davis hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to ligament damage in his left hand and remains without a clear timetable for a return. Considering the Wizards own a 17-58 record, it wouldn't be surprising to see the star big man miss the remainder of the season. For now, he can be considered doubtful for future contests until the club offers an update on his progress.