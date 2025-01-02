Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Ruled out vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 4:41pm

Davis (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis will miss the first leg of this back-to-back set after he was previously downgraded to doubtful Thursday. This means Jaxson Hayes could get the start at center, though other players in the frontcourt, such as Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith, could see expanded roles. Davis' next chance to play will come in the second half of this back-to-back set against the Hawks on Friday.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now