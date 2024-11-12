Anthony Davis Injury: Says he'll play Wednesday

Davis (eye) said Tuesday that he'll play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis left Sunday's win over the Raptors early after getting poked in the eye but is trending in the right direction. He added that he'd prefer not to wear goggles moving forward unless the doctors ask him to. The Lakers' official injury report will drop Tuesday afternoon, so Davis isn't out of the woods yet, but it appears the MVP candidate can be considered probable for Wednesday's game.