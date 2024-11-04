Anthony Davis Injury: Scores 37 points in defeat

Davis injured his foot in the final minutes of Monday's 115-103 loss to the Pistons, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. He closed with 37 points (13-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes.

Davis posted 30-plus points for the fifth time through only seven regular-season outings. The big man said postgame he aggravated a left foot injury, and he's not sure it'll be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game versus Memphis, though he'll test the foot with the training staff, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Davis continues to dominate on both sides of the floor, and he has averaged 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals across 36.4 minutes per game in seven regular-season outings.