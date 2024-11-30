Anthony Davis Injury: Tabbed probable for Sunday

Davis is probable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to left plantar fasciitis, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a regular name in the Lakers' injury report, but so far he's missed just one game this season. The probable tag suggests he shouldn't have problems handling his regular workload Sunday. Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 12.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor over his last nine appearances.