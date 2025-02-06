Anthony Davis Injury: Takes part in shootaround, still iffy

Davis (abdomen) participated in the Mavericks' morning shootaround but remains questionable for Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Davis made his final appearance for the Lakers last Tuesday before suffering an abdominal strain in the team's loss to the 76ers that day and then getting traded to the Mavericks on Sunday. Since reporting to Dallas, Davis has been able to ramp up his activity, as he was able to take part in workouts Tuesday and Wednesday before the Mavericks tagged him as questionable for Thursday's contest. A final decision on his status for Thursday's contest will likely be made closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.