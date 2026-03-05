Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

The Wizards announced Thursday that Davis (finger) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Davis has been cleared for limited individual on-court activities, which is an encouraging sign. The superstar big man is recovering from ligament damage in his left hand, and it's fair to expect the 16-45 Wizards to take things slowly with Davis. With Alex Sarr (hamstring) also on the shelf, Washington is down to Tristan Vukcevic (thigh), Anthony Gill (illness) and Julian Reese at center.

Anthony Davis
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Davis See More
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago