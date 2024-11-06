Anthony Davis Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Davis (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis and Rui Hachimura (illness) have both been ruled out for Wednesday's contest, marking the first absences from any Lakers starters yet this season. The Lakers rank 21st in defensive rating even with Davis thus far, so subtracting him will be a sizable loss on both ends. Jaxson Hayes is a top candidate to slide into the starting lineup.