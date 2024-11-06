Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 3:41pm

Davis (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis and Rui Hachimura (illness) have both been ruled out for Wednesday's contest, marking the first absences from any Lakers starters yet this season. The Lakers rank 21st in defensive rating even with Davis thus far, so subtracting him will be a sizable loss on both ends. Jaxson Hayes is a top candidate to slide into the starting lineup.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now