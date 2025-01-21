Anthony Davis Injury: Upgraded to probable

Davis (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After sitting out Friday's game versus the Nets, Davis returned Sunday against the Clippers and recorded 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes. The Lakers previously listed Davis as questionable, but the franchise is planning on having its center in the starting lineup against the Wizards.