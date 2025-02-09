Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Won't go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 4:17pm

Davis (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Davis sustained the left adductor strain during his Mavericks debut in Saturday's win over the Rockets, but it appears as though he has avoided a long-term absence. With the superstar big man on the shelf, Naji Marshall, Dante Exum (Achilles) and Kessler Edwards are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Davis' next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Warriors.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now