Anthony Davis Injury: Won't play Friday

Davis (foot) won't play in Friday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

After initially being listed as probable Friday, Davis was downgraded to questionable shortly before tipoff and has now been ruled out altogether. Jaxson Hayes will fill the void left behind by Davis at center in Los Angeles' starting lineup against Brooklyn, and Dalton Knecht could see more playing time in small-ball lineups for the Lakers.