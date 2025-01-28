Anthony Davis Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Davis won't return to Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an abdominal muscle strain, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis chipped in four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes before exiting to the locker room with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter. The superstar's status will be something to monitor ahead of Thursday's game against Washington, with Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko likely to receive an uptick in playing time while Davis is on the shelf.