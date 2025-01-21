Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis News: Available against Washington

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 6:59pm

Davis (calf) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis will be available to play Wednesday against the Wizards despite continuing to deal with a calf issue. The veteran big man is coming off a double-double performance against the Clippers, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the loss to their division rivals at Intuit Dome.

