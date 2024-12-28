Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis News: Available and starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Davis (ankle) is available and starting Saturday against the Kings.

Davis was limited to just seven minutes in the win over the Warriors on Christmas Day, but the injury wasn't as severe as initially expected, and he'll be available for this matchup. Expect Davis to handle his regular workload on offense, especially since LeBron James (illness) will be sidelined. Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game since the beginning of December.

