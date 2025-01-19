Anthony Davis News: Available, starting Sunday

Davis (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was tabbed as a game-time call for this matchup, but it seems things went well during the pre-game routine, as he's been upgraded to available and will make his return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence. Expect the big man to be the Lakers' go-to option on offense while handling his regular workload as an all-around, two-way contributor.