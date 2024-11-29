Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Davis (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been dealing with plantar fasciitis throughout most of the campaign, but he remains available on a regular basis despite being a popular name on the injury report. Davis has been outstanding in recent weeks. The star big man is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of November.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
