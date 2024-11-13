Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Cleared to face Grizzlies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Davis (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was labeled probable due to left foot plantar fasciitis and, as expected, he's been given the green light for Wednesday's contest. He's averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.1 minutes per game. Davis shouldn't be under any restrictions Wednesday.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now