Anthony Davis News: Cleared to face Grizzlies

Davis (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was labeled probable due to left foot plantar fasciitis and, as expected, he's been given the green light for Wednesday's contest. He's averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.1 minutes per game. Davis shouldn't be under any restrictions Wednesday.