Anthony Davis News: Cleared to play Monday vs. Hornets

Davis (foot) is available for Monday's game against Charlotte, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to left foot plantar fasciitis, and he'll play through the issue Monday. Over his last 10 outings, Davis has averaged 25.4 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 12.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals over 35.2 minutes per game.