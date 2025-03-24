Anthony Davis News: Delivers 12 points in return

Davis (adductor) recorded 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 120-101 win over the Nets.

Davis' stat line in his return from an 18-game absence due to a left adductor strain wasn't especially eye-popping, but he converted well in the paint, avoided foul trouble and made his mark on the defensive end while playing under a 28-minute restriction. The Mavericks are expected to hold Davis out Tuesday against the Knicks in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but provided he didn't experience any setbacks coming out of Monday's contest, he could be ready to handle a slightly larger minutes load in his next appearance Thursday in Orlando.