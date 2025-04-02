Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Dominates in win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:22pm

Davis ended with 34 points (14-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Hawks.

Davis had his best all-around performance since arriving in Dallas, helping the Mavs to a much-needed victory. Although his return to the court was met with some questions, as this was the first time in five games he's even reached the 20-point mark, he has certainly provided the team with a strong presence on both ends of the floor. Unsurprisingly, his efficiency has been somewhat of an issue, something that he managed to rectify in this one. Both Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford have also recently returned from their respective injuries, with Dallas now possessing a formidable frontcourt.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
