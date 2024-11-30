Anthony Davis News: Double-double against OKC
Davis recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 101-93 loss to the Thunder.
It's the 12th double-double of the season for Davis, including four straight and eight in the last nine contests. Over that nine-game stretch, the 31-year-old star is averaging 25.6 points, 12.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.
