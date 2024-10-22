Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 11:01pm

Davis tallied 36 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 16 rebounds, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-103 win over the Timberwolves.

Davis set the tone for the Lakers' season with a dominant outing in which he led the team in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes played. The 31-year-old big man recorded his 100th career game with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds. As LeBron James continues to age, Davis should keep receiving more of the offensive burden.

