Anthony Davis News: Double-doubles, swats three shots

Davis registered 23 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 97-87 loss to the Timberwolves.

Davis had a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert on both ends of the court, but that didn't stop the talented big man from notching his third straight double-double with multiple blocks. Davis has nine double-doubles across his previous 10 games, and he should continue to enjoy an uptick in his already-high usage rate as long as LeBron James (foot) remains sidelined. It's a very small sample size, but during the last two games in which James hasn't played, Davis is averaging 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks while averaging 21.0 shots per contest.