Davis provided 31 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 win over the Kings.

Davis and LeBron James are posting sky-high totals to begin the season, and the Lakers are a tough team to beat when both All-Stars are humming on all cylinders. Davis has averaged 34.0 points, 11.0 assists and 2.3 blocked shots over the first three games of the season.