Anthony Davis News: Falters in final minute

Davis ended Thursday's 119-118 loss to the Magic with 39 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 38 minutes.

Although Davis enjoyed a monstrous stat line, he missed two cruciall free throws and a jumper in the final minute , sealing the Lakers' fate. The loss broke an eight-game home streak, and Davis' has been the top producer for his squad. Over 14 games, he's averaged 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals.