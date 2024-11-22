Anthony Davis News: Falters in final minute
Davis ended Thursday's 119-118 loss to the Magic with 39 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 38 minutes.
Although Davis enjoyed a monstrous stat line, he missed two cruciall free throws and a jumper in the final minute , sealing the Lakers' fate. The loss broke an eight-game home streak, and Davis' has been the top producer for his squad. Over 14 games, he's averaged 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now