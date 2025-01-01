Anthony Davis News: Fills stat sheet in loss Tuesday

Davis supplied 28 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Lakers couldn't end the calendar year on a strong note with a win, but Davis still delivered an impressive fantasy line while filling the stat sheet admirably. These outputs aren't anything new for Davis, though, as this was the eighth time this season in which Davis recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Davis averaged 22.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game across 13 appearances in December.