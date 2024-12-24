Anthony Davis News: Fills stat sheet in loss vs. DET

Davis ended with 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 117-114 loss to the Pistons.

Davis didn't have his best scoring performance, as he failed to reach the 20-point mark for the second straight game, but at least he managed to extend his double-double streak to seven contests. Fantasy managers would expect a bounce-back effort from Davis sooner rather than later, but he continues to find ways to produce even when his shot isn't falling. Over that seven-game stretch with double-doubles, Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 blocks per game, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned if he has a couple of subpar scoring performances from time to time.