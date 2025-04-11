Anthony Davis News: Flirts with quadruple-double

Davis finished Friday's 124-102 win over the Raptors with 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and seven blocks over 30 minutes.

Davis was the game's leader in points, rebounds, assists and blocks, with five of his seven swats coming in the second quarter. It was his fourth triple-double of his career and first since Feb. 5, 2024 against the Hornets when he played for the Lakers. In the eight games since returning from a groin injury, Davis has averaged 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds. 4.1 assists and 2.1 blocks over 29.4 minutes per contest.