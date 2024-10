Davis (rest) is available for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Timberwolves.

Davis sat out the Lakers' final preseason game due to rest purposes, but he seems to be fully available for Opening Night. The All-Star is coming off a career-high 76 regular-season appearances last season, during which he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 combined steals plus blocks across 35.5 minutes per game.