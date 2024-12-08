Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Gets green light Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 5:47pm

Davis (foot) isn't listed on the team's injury report for Sunday's game against Portland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report this season due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he hasn't missed a matchup since Nov. 6. With LeBron James (foot) sidelined, Davis will serve as the clear top option for the Lakers. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals across 36.6 minutes per game.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now