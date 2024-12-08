Anthony Davis News: Gets green light Sunday

Davis (foot) isn't listed on the team's injury report for Sunday's game against Portland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report this season due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he hasn't missed a matchup since Nov. 6. With LeBron James (foot) sidelined, Davis will serve as the clear top option for the Lakers. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals across 36.6 minutes per game.