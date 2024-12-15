Anthony Davis News: Good to go

Davis (foot) is available for Sunday' game against the Grizzlies, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis once again found himself on the injury report ahead of game time due to plantar fasciitis, but he will be able to play through it. After two subpar showings, Davis has bounced back over his last three, averaging 30.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.7 minutes per game over that stretch.