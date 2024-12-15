Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Davis (foot) is available for Sunday' game against the Grizzlies, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis once again found himself on the injury report ahead of game time due to plantar fasciitis, but he will be able to play through it. After two subpar showings, Davis has bounced back over his last three, averaging 30.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.7 minutes per game over that stretch.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now