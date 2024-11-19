Anthony Davis News: Good to go against Utah
Davis is available and in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Jazz, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite continuing to deal with left foot plantar fasciitis. There is no indication that the superstar big man will operate on a minutes restriction, as he logged at least 32 minutes in each of his last three appearances.
