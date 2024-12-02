Anthony Davis News: Good to go Monday

Davis (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through a lingering foot injury. He's made 12 straight appearances, averaging 26.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per game during that stretch.