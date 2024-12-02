Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 3:43pm

Davis (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through a lingering foot injury. He's made 12 straight appearances, averaging 26.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per game during that stretch.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
