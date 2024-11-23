Anthony Davis News: Good to go vs. Nuggets

Davis (foot) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Denver, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis was listed as probable for Saturday's contest due to left plantar fasciitis, but he will continue to play through the injury. Since and including Nov. 1, Davis has averaged 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.