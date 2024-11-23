Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Good to go vs. Nuggets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 6:02pm

Davis (foot) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Denver, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis was listed as probable for Saturday's contest due to left plantar fasciitis, but he will continue to play through the injury. Since and including Nov. 1, Davis has averaged 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
