Anthony Davis News: Green light to play Wednesday

Davis (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Davis has played in six of the Mavericks' last eight games while managing a left groin strain, and he's been cleared to play against his old team Wednesday. Since returning from injury, Davis has averaged 19.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field (including 19.0 percent from three on 3.5 3PA/G).