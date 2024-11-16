Anthony Davis News: Leads Lakers to victory Saturday

Davis scored 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 win over the Pelicans.

Dalton Knecht and LeBron James posted impressive performances Saturday, but Davis was the main offensive weapon for Los Angeles and once again carried the team in scoring. This was the big man's eighth game with at least 30 points in his 12 appearances thus far.