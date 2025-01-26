Anthony Davis News: Outstanding vs. Golden State

Davis contributed 36 points (13-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 victory over the Warriors.

Davis paced the Lakers in scoring Saturday and was at his best in the fourth quarter when he and LeBron James sealed the game for good. Davis surpassed the 30-point plateau for the first time this month, and he continues to deliver outstanding numbers on both ends of the court. Since Jan. 1, he's averaging 25.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.8 blocks across 35.0 minutes per game.