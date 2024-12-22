Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis News: Owns glass in double-double showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 9:35am

Davis closed Saturday's 103-99 win over the Kings with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 37 minutes.

Davis held things down in the paint for Los Angeles, leading all players in rebounds and blocks while ending second on the team in assists and as the lone player with a double-double. Davis has hauled in at least 15 boards in six contests, doing so in two straight outings. He has secured a double-double in 20 contests so far this year.

